Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.15

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 110002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEOEY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.8178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

