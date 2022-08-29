Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) versus Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A -21.14% -18.64%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 7,022.67 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million ($0.39) -13.90

Joby Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vertical Aerospace and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 2 0 0 1.67 Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.74%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

