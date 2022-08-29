Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $15,859.20 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $15,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,164.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam David Sachs sold 1,902 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $7,531.92.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $41,577.43.
- On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $39,085.05.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $13,331.10.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. 205,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,042. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $471.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.