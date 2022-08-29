VideoCoin Trading Down 39.6% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

