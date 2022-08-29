Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th.



Shares of EPA DG opened at €91.95 ($93.83) on Thursday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($90.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €89.53 and its 200 day moving average is €91.33.



VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

