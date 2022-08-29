Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.40

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
