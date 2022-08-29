Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtual Medical International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QEBR remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,074. Virtual Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Virtual Medical International alerts:

About Virtual Medical International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.