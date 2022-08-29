Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

V traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.65. 52,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

