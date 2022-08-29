Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5,822.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $203.42. The company had a trading volume of 36,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $384.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

