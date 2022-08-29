Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 2,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 524,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SEAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.
Vivid Seats Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.