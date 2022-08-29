Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 2,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 524,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.