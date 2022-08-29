Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.52

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 19545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

