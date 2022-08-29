Vulcano Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (VULC)

Vulcano (VULC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Vulcano has a total market cap of $88,389.18 and $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcano has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Basilisk (BSX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

Vulcano (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

