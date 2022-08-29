Vulkania (VLK) 1-Day Volume Hits $19,771.00

Vulkania (VLK) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Vulkania has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulkania has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $19,771.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulkania coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Vulkania
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp.
Buying and Selling Vulkania
