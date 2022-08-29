Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $36.81 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $850,979.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00094394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00257781 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

