WazirX Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.80 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. WazirX has a total market cap of $74.80 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

