Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
NYSE WBS opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.
Insider Transactions at Webster Financial
In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,828 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
