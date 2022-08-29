Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,828 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

