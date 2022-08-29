WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,343. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

