Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TerrAscend (TRSSF)

8/15/2022 – TerrAscend had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $9.00 to $4.50.

8/12/2022 – TerrAscend was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/12/2022 – TerrAscend was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

8/12/2022 – TerrAscend had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – TerrAscend had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

7/22/2022 – TerrAscend had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 426,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. TerrAscend Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. Analysts anticipate that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

