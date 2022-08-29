WEMIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.61 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $260.02 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00010448 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00821367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.