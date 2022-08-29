Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $101.42 and last traded at $102.77. 1,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 759,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

Specifically, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.