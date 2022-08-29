Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Westwater Resources Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Westwater Resources stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.50. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwater Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 116,082 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

