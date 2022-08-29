Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,458. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.