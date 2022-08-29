Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.23

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 36365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

