WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $76.22 million and approximately $726,330.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022520 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

