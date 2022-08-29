WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $75.03 million and $728,766.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

