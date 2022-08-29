Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $107.48 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $955,248.34 and approximately $20,521.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $107.48 or 0.00532198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

