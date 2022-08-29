Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSM. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.73.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 6.8 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.42. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.