Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $173.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.73.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.42. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

