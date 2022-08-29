Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,500 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00.

Shares of WLFC stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $38.94. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $43.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

