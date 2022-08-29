Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,500 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of WLFC stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $38.94. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $43.38.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
