WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $86,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WNS by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 11.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

WNS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

