Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Announces $0.55 Dividend

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.5457 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of WTKWY opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $119.17.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTKWY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.