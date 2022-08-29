Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.41.

Workday Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

