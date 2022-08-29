W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 4.4% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 17,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,544,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,841,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Featured Articles

