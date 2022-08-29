Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.34

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €16.34 ($16.67) and last traded at €16.30 ($16.63), with a volume of 13892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.36 ($16.69).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.45.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.