Xaya Price Hits $0.0731 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $8,806.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.72 or 0.07415215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00159665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00279057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00741869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00587922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001089 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.