XCAD Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. XCAD Network has a market capitalization of $47.69 million and $1.76 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XCAD Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00007542 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XCAD Network has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00818287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About XCAD Network
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,871,006 coins and its circulating supply is 31,199,629 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
