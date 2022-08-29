YAM V1 Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One YAM V1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V1 has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. YAM V1 has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $10,742.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085573 BTC.

YAM V1 Coin Profile

YAM V1 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

