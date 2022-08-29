Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Achieves $62.19 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $62.19 million and approximately $33.40 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00821367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Coin Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
