YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 81,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,125,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 53.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 631,289 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

