YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 81,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,125,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
YPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.
