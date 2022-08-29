Zcash 1-Day Volume Tops $65.88 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $954.26 million and $65.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $62.99 or 0.00311344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00114061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00077835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,148,556 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

