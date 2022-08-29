Zcash 1-Day Volume Tops $65.88 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $954.26 million and $65.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $62.99 or 0.00311344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00114061 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00077835 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002111 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,148,556 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
