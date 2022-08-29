ZeroSwap Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $1.06 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

