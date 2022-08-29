Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.11. 16,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.