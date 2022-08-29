Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,116 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Uber Technologies worth $111,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. 468,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,731,381. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.