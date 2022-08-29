Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $97,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $11,198,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 293,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 182,460 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 18,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 19,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 150,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

