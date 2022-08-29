Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $76,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NOW traded down $6.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.44. 19,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,458. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 488.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,427 shares of company stock worth $12,847,258. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.