Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,473,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 97,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 134,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

