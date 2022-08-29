Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.65. 44,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

