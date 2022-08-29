Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Intuit Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $439.78. 31,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,041. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.