Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $25.54 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd increased its stake in MongoDB by 21.6% in the first quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 211.0% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 42.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $22.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.31 and a 200 day moving average of $331.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,132 shares in the company, valued at $24,630,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

