Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.97. 1,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.